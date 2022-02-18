Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Lilly is a Beagle mix who is a little over 3 years old. Lilly was surrendered to the shelter due to her owner no longer being able to keep her. Lilly is a sweet and funny girl who loves walks.
Mandy was surrendered to the shelter with her kittens (Randy, Sandy, and Candy) who all have been adopted.. Mandy can be a sweet and loving cat. She is quite a character.
To meet these cuties, call the shelter at 814-375-0505 to schedule an appointment.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETY
This bonded pair, Funkyboots and Footless, are both 1-year-old Retriever mixes who are best friends. They love to run, play and explore. Neither are a fan of other animals.
Footless, brown and white, is missing one of his back paws. But, he doesn’t let that slow him down! He loves attention and going for walks.
Funkyboots, black and white, is on the shyer side. He is a lover of hugs and kisses. He needs some work on basic commands and honoring personal space.
Because of their bond, it is recommend Funkyboots and Footless go to their forever home together.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUE
Sweet girl Iris is available for adoption!
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCA
Marco is quite the little cutie! He loves to rub up on people’s legs and get some attention and treats.
Visit www.clearfieldcountyspca.org for more information.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVEN
Jessie is about 9 months old. He is very sweet and loves to purr! He has been with the RAH since last June.
Visit www.ridgwayanimalhaven.com. Contact ridgwayanimalhaven@gmail.com or 814 389-7080.
STRAY CAT CENTRAL
Kenzie is a shy Calico who warms up quickly! She is ltiter-trained and doesn’t mind other cats. Dogs and kids are fine, too. She needs to find her furever home!
Call 814-715-0030 for more information. Visit Stray Cat Central on Facebook.