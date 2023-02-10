Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCA
Titan is a sweet and handsome boy who loves to play outside, eat delicious treats and run around with the zoomies. Titan is full of love and is very gentle. Titan does well in a fenced-in area. He has been at the shelter for a while due to circumstances beyond his control. But now, he is ready to meet his furever family!
Stubbs has an adorable stubby tail. It makes him extra special. He likes to sit and watch the world go by. He also likes to rub up against people and receive head rubs.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETYLucy Lou is a Labrador/Dachshund mix who is 5 years old. She is a very sweet and happy girl. She loves attention and going for walks. Lucy Lou is on a special diet.
Quincy is 6 months old. Quincy loves to play. He is very laid back and loveable.
To meet either of these animals, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 375-0505.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUE
Isis became a mother to six kittens just four days after being rescued. Isis knows just how lucky she is being able to raise her babies in a foster home. She has watched her babies head off to their furever homes, and she is ready for her own.
Isis enjoys the affection of people, and gets along with other cats.
Fill out an application for Max at https://purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETY
Toby is an 8-year-old Cocker Spaniel mix. This handsome gentleman is a total attention hog. He loves people, and always wants to be in the spotlight. In fact, he loves his people so much, that he isn’t a fan of sharing them. Because of this, the shelter recommends that he go to a home without any young children or cats.
Hermione is a little over 6 yrs old and prefers the finer things in life. She loves a soft blanket, a view of the world, and peace and quiet to enjoy those things in.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
THE CALICO CAFE
Spring is a super sweet and affectionate girl. Her and her sister Promise have been with the rescue since they were tiny kittens, and it’s so hard to believe! Spring is one of the most sweet and affectionate cats at the cafe. She can get startled by loud noises, but she would make a great addition to most homes.
To apply, contact the café at 814-715-7660.