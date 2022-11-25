Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Archie is a Blue Heeler mix. He is 7 months old. Archie is very sweet, energetic and loves toys. He was surrendered due to the owner having too many dogs.
Yolanda was born on Aug. 1, 2022. She is an energetic kitten who loves to play and explore. She is new to the shelter and still is getting used to her new surroundings, so she might come off a little nervous at first.
To meet either of these animals, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 375-0505.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETY
Doja is a 5-month-old girl who is a bundle of energy. She is ready to see the world! Doja loves running and playing with her kitten friends. She is looking for a family who loves to have fun.
Mia is a 2-year-old German Shepherd mix. This beautiful lady has a lot of soul behind those pretty eyes of hers. She’s super playful curious, and a quick study when treats are involved. It is recommended that Mia walks on a harness, as she can sometimes be a puller. Mia enjoys the company of people, but not so much other animals.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCA
Sweetie pie is just that — a sweetie! She is 6 months old.
Visit www.cleafieldcountyspca.org to apply.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUE
Sir Christoff (Chris) is a handsome chap. The markings on his fur were evident from the beginning, and it was obvious he was going to be very good looking. His charming personality matches his looks. He’s not a loud mouth, but likes to be eye level with people to chit chat. This kitty loves to chat!
Visit https://purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com.
TINY PAWS NICU
Colby is a stunningly handsome kitten with the most gorgeous markings. He is a reserved fellow that would appreciate a calm home where he can take his time to adjust. He loves belly rubs and napping by the windows. He does well with other cats and dogs. He would do good in a household with another young cat.
Visit form.jotform.com/213484275553056 to apply.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVEN
This is Butterscotch. She has been at the rescue for over a year now. She is 5 years old. She would make a great companion for an older person!
Visit www.ridgwayanimalhaven.com.