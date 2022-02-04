Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Missy is a Beagle mix who is a little under 1 year old She was surrendered to the shelter due to her owner no longer being able to keep her. Missy is a very sweet and playful girl.
Sherman is estimated to be under 1 year old. He came to the shelter as a stray. He is a big sweetheart. He loves having attention and playing.
To meet these cuties, call the shelter at 814-375-0505 to schedule an appointment.
CENTRAL PA HUMANE SOCIETY
Harry is a very sweet boy who has been with the shelter for 186 days and counting. Harry was found as a stray and needed some love.
Harry was found to be FIV positive when he was placed up for adoption. FIV is simply an immunodeficiency, which means that he may get sick easier and have a harder time fighting it off. With the proper care he can live a perfectly normal, happy and healthy life. This just means that, because FIV can be transferred to other cats, Harry cannot live with other cats in the home unless they also have FIV. Harry enjoys the company of other cats, and would do wonderfully with children.
Harry loves constant attention. He deserves to find his furever family!
If Harry catches your eye, call 814-942-5402 to schedule an appointment.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETY
Kilo is a 10-month-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix. Kilo loves making people laugh. He is goofy, playful and a great dog. He loves playing with other dogs, but can be rough at times. He would need to be in a home with a dog who can tolerate his energy level. He needs some work on basic commands.
Pita is a 2-year-old girl waiting for a fun new place to explore. She is curious and playful and hopes her new humans will love spending time with her!
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCA
Chloe is 4 years old and loves attention. She will rub all over you!
Visit www.clearfieldcountyspca.org to fill out an application.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVEN
Trixie has been with RAH since June. She is over 1 year old and very sweet.
Visit www.ridgwayanimalhaven.com. Contact ridgwayanimalhaven@gmail.com or 814 389-7080.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUE
Bonnie and Clyde would like to stay together. They are warm, friendly, playful lap kitties!
Visit www.purrfectpawsrescuesbcf.com or message the Facebook page for more information.
STRAY CAT CENTRAL
Kenzie is a sweet little Calico who can be shy at first. She likes other cats and dogs, as well as children. She is looking for her furever family!
Call 814-715-0030 for more information. Visit Stray Cat Central on Facebook.