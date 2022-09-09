Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
q q q
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Quinton is a little over 1 year old. He is a charmer. He is the sweetest cat with such an endearing personality. He is extremely loving and lovable. Quinton dotes on human interaction, affection, and touch. If he is not playing, then he is up on your lap. Quinton also has a brother Finigan who is almost identical. It would be great to see them adopted together, but it is not required.
Lilly has been at the shelter since November 2021. She would love a home. She is a Beagle mix who is around 3 years old. She loves going for walks. Lilly would do best in a home with no other animals and no small children. She can be food aggressive.
To meet either of these animals, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 375-0505.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETY
Zuri is a 4-year-old Terrier mix. Zuri came from an overcrowded shelter in South Carolina that reached out for help. In South Carolina, she was fostered by a former dog handler, who worked with her basic commands and obedience. This sweetheart is super smart and a quick learner, especially when treats are involved. She can learn her “place” as the spot she is to go when people come to visit and when she’s waiting to be fed. Zuri is a very active dog that loves to play, so she would do best in a home that can match her energy. She would prefer a home where she is the only dog.
Coco is under 1 year old and love seeing what fun she can get into! She loves to play, explore, and be the center of attention. She can’t wait to have a whole house to investigate. She would just prefer to have the place all to herself-no other kitties.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
Recommended Video
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCA
Jesse is 4 months old and looking for his furever home!
Call 814-765-2220 or visit www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVEN
Auzzie is a 1-year-old girl who is very sweet. She is looking for her furever family.
Visit www.ridgwayanimalhaven.com and the Facebook page. Call 814-389-1082 or email ridgwayanimalhaven@gmail.com.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUE
Kermit is part of the “K” litter. He is healthy and sweet and ready for adoption! He is used to dogs, other cats and children.
Apply at www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbf.com.