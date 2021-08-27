Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
WILLOW RUN SANCTUARY AND ADOPTIONS
Bindi is a 12-year-old Terrier mix who was removed from her previous home by humane control after being found with serious skin and ear infections.She is so gentle and very friendly, considering everything she has been through. She is only 11 pounds. Bindi is house trained and crate-friendly, but it is recommended a crate is only utilized if absolutely necessary, given her background.
Bindi would do best in a home with older children. She gets along well with other dogs and is cat friendly. She loves walks and rides in the car. Her skin and ear infections have completely healed and the veterinarian has approved her for an adoptive home. Her fur may not complete grow back –but it’s no reason to not consider this total sweetheart.
A $150 minimum adoption donation is requested for Bindi. Email willowrunsanctuary@yahoo.com for more information.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Missy is a Shepherd/Basset Hound mix who is 8 months old. She was surrendered to the shelter due to her owner no longer being able to keep her. Missy has lots of energy and is a very sweet and playful girl. Missy still needs some training.
Habanero is a cute little kitten. He is around 3 months old. Habanero is a sweet, fun and playful little guy.
To meet these cuties, call the shelter at 814-375-0505 to schedule an appointment.
ANIMALS MATTER OF CLEARFIELD CO.
Venus is a Boxer mix who is 2.5 years old. She is very loving. Venus is scheduled be spayed Oct. 6. She is very friendly with dogs and cats.
If interested, contact Tyler Bender at 814-496-5893.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALS
Missy was originally adopted as a cute little kitten, but returned when her owner lost interest. Missy doesn’t get along well with other cats, but will tolerate them with time. She is a talker and loves to roll around at her person’s feet. Missy’s foster describes her as very funny! She would make the right person a perfect companion!
For an application, message the JUFTA Facebook page or email justusfta@gmail.com.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUE
Ruby is a female kitty with dark markings on her back who loves to cuddle. She has really grown attached to her foster brother and sister.
Rusty is a rambunctious male who loves to play. When he is tired, he loves to snuggle with his siblings and mama.
Both are shy at first, but are such love bugs! Rusty and Ruby would thrive if they were adopted together, as they are very close.
Apply at www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETY
Maverick is a 1-year-old Pit Bull mix who came from a South Carolina shelter. This handsome pup would win “class clown!” He is charming and clumsy with a great personality. Maverick is super playful and loves people.
Rose is a 2-year-old tabby who came from an overcrowding situation. She is an inquisitive and adventurous girl who loves to keep an eye on her domain.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
TRI-COUNTY ANIMAL RESCUE CENTER
Martin is very playful and cuddly. He prefers quiet and no quick moves. A home without young children is preferred.
To learn more, call 814-918-2032 or visit www.tricounty-arc.org.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVEN
Agitha is 8 months old. She came to RAH from a hoarding situation. She is a very sweet girl who loves attention. Contact ridgwayanimalhaven@gmail.com.