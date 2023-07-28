Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Milo is a handsome Aussie Mix. He is a little over 1 year old. Milo is a nice dog who likes to play and go for walks.
Squirt is a cute little black kitten who was born Jan. 23. He is a sweet and playful little boy. Squirt is very entertaining. Squirt has two sisters who are also available for adoption.
To meet either of these animals, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 814-375-0505.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETY
Rambo is a 4-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix. Rambo has a smiling face and is very playful. He needs an active home. Rambo would love a single person or a couple home that he can dedicate all of his attention to. He would prefer to be the only pet and to have a home without any children.
Holly is a 1-year-old pretty lady who is more of the independent type. She loves the finer things in life, including treats, fluffy beds and attention on her own terms. Holly would prefer to be the only cat.
Visit www.echumanesociety.org to fill out an application. Call the shelter at 814-834-3247.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVEN
Sefora is about 4 1/2 months old. She will be spayed on Aug. 8. She is good with other dogs and kids, Sefora is very sweet.
Contact ridgwayanimalhaven@gmail.com or 814-389-1082.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCA
Karma has a beautiful smile and personality to match! Don’t let her age fool you. She likes to run around and play and soak up attention. She loves treats and is very smart. She also likes to give kisses.
Meatball is a cool cat who doesn’t mind chilling in a window sunbathing. He likes playing with toys, too.
Visit www.clearfieldcountyspca.org to apply or call 814-765-2220 to schedule an appointment.