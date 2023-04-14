Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Rusty is an 8-year-old Chihuahua/Pomeranian mix. Rusty was surrendered to the shelter due to his owner’s illness. He is a friendly little dog. Rusty is overweight, so he needs help getting back to a healthier place. He enjoys being around people and likes going for walks.
Buddy is 2 years old. He is a very friendly love bug. Buddy loves to play and is a character.
To meet either of these animals, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 814-375-0505.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUE
Layla is a calm girl looking for a family with no other cats or dogs. She is a former stray. Layla would make a lovely friend for someone. She would love a home where she doesn’t have to feel nervous about being ganged up on (living on the streets was hard).
Visit https://purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com/?v=7516fd43adaa.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCA
Zara is a shy young lady, but it doesn’t take long for her to come out of her shell with a little patience. She likes toys, and certainly welcomes some butt scratches. Zara is waiting to hear from her furever family.
Dayze is a sweet little girl who likes attention. She enjoys hikes and being outside. Dayze is an active pup. Treats are also her favorite. She is also smart and knows commands. She has some separation anxiety, so she would do well in a home with friends to play with. She is a high jumper, so she should not be in a home with small children, and she should not be placed into a home with cats.
Visit www.clearfieldcountyspca.org to apply.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETY
Hermione is a little over 6 yrs old and prefers the finer things in life. She loves a soft blanket, a view of the world, and peace and quiet to enjoy those things in. She would make a great chill companion.
Micah is a 1-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix. Micah was adopted from the shelter before, but was unfortunately returned. She is a bit of a princess. Micah is shy around new people, but once she warms up, she is a wonderful cuddler. Because she can be shy at first and wants to be the center of attention, it is recommended she go to a home without any other dogs, cats or young children. Micah would be happy in a quiet home.
Visit www.echumanesociety.org to fill out an application. Call the shelter at 814-834-3247.
STRAY CAT CENTRAL
Muffin would do best in an adult-only home. She is not sure of dogs and is somewhat shy of them, but Muffin does great around cats.
Visit Stray Cat Central on Facebook or email straycatcentral@yahoo.com.
THE CALICO CAFE
Cobalt is one of the sweetest cats anyone will ever meet. He may have a serious expression on his face, but he is a cuddle bug.
To apply, contact the café at 814-715-7660.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVEN
Sabrina came from a home that had 21 cats. She is about 8 months old. Sabrina will be available for adoption on April 17. She is as sweet as can be, and up-to-date on her vaccinations.
Visit www.ridgwayanimalhaven.com to apply.