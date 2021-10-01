Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCA
Max is the best boy. He is a big baby who loves to curl up in a tiny balll, despite his size! He is full of love. Max likes people, belly rubs and giving gentle hugs. He is a 4-year-old Pit Bull mix.
Visit www.clearfieldcountyspca.org to apply.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETYHazel is a friendly little girl. She is around 4 months old. Hazel likes playing with all the toys and exploring the cat room.
Opal is a lovebug who is around 3 years old. She came to the shelter as a stray. Opal loves to be petted and having attention. She will let people pick her up and carry her around.
To meet these cuties, call the shelter at 814-375-0505 to schedule an appointment.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETYFinch is a 2-year-old boy who came from an overcrowding situation. He is very food motivated and loves treats. He is a nice cat and can’t wait for lunch time.
Kane is a 3-year-old boy who will steal many hearts! He is very sweet and loves to go for walks and snuggle up on the couch. He is a fast learner. Kane is not a fan of small children, but he loves other dogs. He would need to be tested with cats.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
ANIMALS MATTER OF CLEARFIELD CO.If interested, contact the rescue at 814-547-5087.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVENAgitha came from a hoarding situation. She is 1 year old and loves attention.
Visit www.ridgwayanimalhaven.com or call 814-389-7080.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUESiblings Calvin and Clare are playful and gentle siblings looking for a home!