Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETYSpotty is a 3-year-old Jack Russel/Terrier mix who was rescued after being abused by kids. Spotty is a cute and sweet little guy. He would make a great companion. Spotty needs to go to a home with no children –after what he has gone through he does not like kids.
Blue is a handsome cat who is very sweet. He came to the shelter as a stray. Blue is estimated to be around 1 year old. Blue is super friendly and loves people.
To meet these cuties, call the shelter at 814-375-0505 to schedule an appointment.
ANIMALS MATTER OF CLEARFIELD CO.Panther was found along the side of the road with a litter of kittens. It is estimated that he is 10-12-weeks old. He loves to be cuddled and doesn’t mind dogs or other cats.
If interested, contact Tyler Bender at 814-496-5893.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCAReba is quite the chatter box! She loves telling people about her day and rubbing all over them. She is very affectionate with beauty to match.
Apply at www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSLeo is a 4-month-old black and white boy. He is very sweet and loving, and has been around dogs and other cats.
For an application, message the JUFTA Facebook page or email justusfta@gmail.com.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUELucy is the last of her litter. She can be very lovable and snuggly for short periods of time! She is active and loves to run, jump and play. When it’s nap time, she can be found curled up in a corner or a box.
Apply at www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETYPhyllis is a 2-year-old tabby waiting for her life of luxury! She is an independent kitty who would be happy just watching birds, napping and being spoiled.
Darla is a 7-month-old Shepherd mix who came from an overcrowded shelter in South Carolina. She is very playful and a joy to be around. Darla loves toys and is a huge foodie. Teaching her tricks would be a breeze! Darla does need to work on her manners. She gets along with people and other dogs, but does have a habit of jumping up and playing rough on occasion.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
TRI-COUNTY ANIMAL RESCUE CENTERCherub is a young male under 1 year old. He is extremely, shy but is slowly getting better. Cherub would like to be adopted with his sister Candy, so they’d have one another to adjust to a new home.
To learn more, call 814-918-2032 or visit www.tricounty-arc.org.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVENTiger is 3 years old. Her owner passed away. Tiger is very sweet and just loves attention. She would make a great companion.
Visit www.ridgwayanimalhaven.com or call 814-389-1082 for more information.