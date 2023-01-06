Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
q q q
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Jax is 8 months old. He is a Labarador/Australian Shepherd mix. Jax is a super sweet boy with lots of love to give. Jax still needs some training. He would do best in a home with no other dogs.
Amber was born at the shelter on June 24, 2022. She is a very sweet and playful little girl.
To meet either of these animals, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 375-0505.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETY
Joie is 2-3 years old. He is as friendly as they come. Joie loves attention and food! he is always following someone around. He isn’t a fan of other cats, though.
Uno is a 6-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix. This handsome boy is a total lap dog. He is a social butterfly, but is much pickier about his canine friends. He would prefer a home without other dogs or young children. Uno is a great dog.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVEN
Baby is 3-year-old girl who loves attention! She is ready for her furever home.
Visit www.ridgwayanimalhaven.com or contact ridgwayanimalhaven@gmail.com.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUE
Max has a resting “grump” face, but he is an extremely friendly and loveable cat. He loves rubbing his head on his foster parents. He also loves to take naps. Max does well with other cats and animals.
Visit https://purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com.
TINY PAWS NICU
Ursula is very shy. Although she may not admit it, she loves chin scratches. She will need a patient home and some time to adjust. She is great with other cats and has not been around dogs.
Visit https://tinypawsnicu.org.