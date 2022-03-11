Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Cassie is a beautiful Calico cat. This super sweet girl is 10 years old. She was surrendered to the shelter due to her owner having too many cats. Cassie is very laid back. She absolutely loves to be petted. She enjoys laying in her cat bed and looking out the window.
Thor is a handsome boy who is 1 year old. Thor is very charming. He loves to play and explore.
To meet these cuties, call the shelter at 814-375-0505 to schedule an appointment.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETY
Twix is a big girl with some personality! She is very sweet with people. She would prefer to be the queen of her castle.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCA
Delilah is 7 months old. She is as pretty as a flower! She is sweet, playful and beautiful.
Visit www.clearfieldcountyspca.org for more information.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVEN
Rusty is 5 months old. He loves to cuddle and is a very sweet boy!
Visit www.ridgwayanimalhaven.com. Contact ridgwayanimalhaven@gmail.com or 814 389-7080.
STRAY CAT CENTRAL
Rory is a sweet guy who likes other cats and dogs. He is very social and has been in foster care for a while now.
Call 814-715-0030 for more information. Visit Stray Cat Central on Facebook.