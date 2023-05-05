Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Leon is a Pomeranian mix. He is 5 years old. He can come off a little nervous at first. But, after he warms up, he is a sweet dog. Leon should go to a home with no small children.
Axel was born on January 23, 2023. He is a playful and sweet little boy. Axel has six brothers and sisters who are also available for adoption.
To meet either of these animals, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 814-375-0505.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCA
Tiger Lilly is a beautiful and super sweet kitty cat who likes to play. She also loves attention.
Nora is a sweet little girl who can be a bit shy at first, but once she gets to know someone, she loves them! Nora loves treats and catnip. She also can be a bit spunky.
Visit www.clearfieldcountyspca.org to apply.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETY
Doug is a 1-year-old Husky/Beagle mix. He is a super handsome pup who is an all-around perfect boy. Doug enjoys going for walks or just chillin’ on the couch. He’s outgoing, sociable and always has a smile on his face and a wagging tail.
Sailor is around 2 years old and is a ball of fun. He loves to chase string toys and mess around. Sailor also enjoys affection.
Visit www.echumanesociety.org to fill out an application. Call the shelter at 814-834-3247.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUE
Mac is a sweet girl who was returned to the rescue. She is still trying to adjust to the sudden change in his life, but is doing well. She is hoping there is someone out there willing to give her a second chance –someone who is willing to save her again.
Visit purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com to apply.
STRAY CAT CENTRAL
Gracie is a Heeler/Border Collie mix. She likes other dogs and is very curious of cats. Gracie will need a family that is experienced with the breed. Visit Stray Cat Central on Facebook or email straycatcentral@yahoo.com
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVEN
Luna is 8 months old. She is very sweet and looking for a family to spend furever with. Luna is good with other dogs.
Call 814-389-7080 if interested in meeting Luna.