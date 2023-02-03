Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY
HUMANE SOCIETY
Sebastian came to the shelter as a stray. He is a very sweet dog. Sebastian likes to play with toys and go for walks.
Wallace is 2 years old. Wallace is a very laid-back cat who loves attention. He enjoys laying in the cat tree and observing. This big guy likes all the attention for himself; he doesn’t get along with other animals very well. Wallace should go to a home with no animals and no small children.
To meet either of these animals, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 375-0505.
PURRFECT PAWS
CAT RESCUEMax is a laid-back boy who loves attention. He has so much love to give. Prior to coming to the rescue, Max lived outdoors, but he desperately wanted an indoor home. His foster mom describes him as a “total love bug,” with a wonderful personality. However, their two cats aren’t welcoming towards Max, so he has been hiding from them. He deserves to find a home where he can cuddle and be himself.
Fill out an application for Max at https://purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETY
Koda is a 9-month-old Pit Bull/Treeing Walker Coonhound mix. Koda is fun-loving, outgoing and a goofy guy looking for a family who loves to play as much as he does. Koda also enjoys the company of other dogs. He walks well on a leash. Koda needs some additional work with house training, including extra patience and a strict schedule.
Iris is a 2-year-old girl who has a soft spot for soft toys. She loves holding them between her two front paws and playing. Iris is a more independent girl who is completely comfortable when left to her own devices. She doesn’t mind the company of other cats, though.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
RIDGWAY
ANIMAL HAVEN
Minnie is 5 months old. She loves chasing balls and playing with mice.
If interested, call the RAH at 814-389-1082.
THE CALICO CAFE
Big Daddy is a huge kitty with a huge heart! He is one of the sweetest cats visitors have ever met. He has FIV, but he is otherwise perfectly healthy.
To apply, contact the café at 814-715-7660.