Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Benson is a Heeler/Corgi mix. He is 4 months old. Benson is a very playful and sweet boy.
Zen is 4 years old. She is a beautiful girl. Zen is very sweet and playful.
To meet either of these animals, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 814-375-0505.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCA
Bella is a beautifully-colored girl who loves to give kisses. She’s super smart and knows how to sit for some treats. Her fun-loving personality would be a great addition to any family.
Peanut has never met a lap she didn’t like. Peanut is 7 years old and loves taking naps. Snuggles and treats are her favorite.
Visit www.clearfieldcountyspca.org to apply.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETY
Daisy is a 1-year-old Treeing Walker Coonhound. She is all about snuggling. Daisy loves attention and even rolls over for belly rubs. Daisy likes the outdoors and going for walks. She would love to have a canine or human sibling in her new home. Because of her activity level, Daisy should go to an active home.
Garfield is an 8-year-old quiet gentleman who is still pretty scared at the shelter. He very much enjoys attention and the company of other kitties. Garfield is FIV positive, so he would need to go to a single-cat home, or one with other FIV-positive cats.
Visit www.echumanesociety.org to fill out an application. Call the shelter at 814-834-3247.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVEN
Jane is about 1 year old. She is very sweet, but a little shy at first until she warms up.
Call 814-389-7080 if interested in meeting this kitty.
THE CALICO CAFE
Boog was a stray who has had a rough time in life. But, he is one of the sweetest felines you’ll ever meet.
Call 814-715-7660 or email thecalicocafepa@gmail.com.