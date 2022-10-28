Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Wolfie is a big guy who is estimated to be around 7 or 8 years old. He came to the shelter as a stray. Wolfie is a gentle giant. He enjoys walks, but is super strong.
Spooky is a little over 1 year old. She is a lovely feline. Her intense, dark eyes are a standout. She has her timid moments, but has blossomed revealing her true personality. She has gone from hiding to enthusiastically playing and enjoying head and neck scratches. She likes interaction with people, but is still working on allowing herself to be held. Spooky would be happiest as the only pet in the household, as well as given time to adjust at her own pace.
To meet either of these animals, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 375-0505.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETY
Joie is a young adult who came to the shelter because he decided he needs to be the only cat in the household. He is very friendly and loves people.
Rebel is a 1-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier. He is a handsome, smiling boy who can be a little shy at first, but becomes a cuddle bug once he knows people. He loves attention and gives the best hugs. Rebel would prefer a home without any cats, but likes dogs. He loves to “shake,” and knows how to “sit” and “stay.”
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCARip is a 3-month-old ginger guy who is looking for his furever family!
Visit www.cleafieldcountyspca.org to apply.
TINY PAWS NICUMiss Kitty will be adoptable very soon. She is a sweet gal and loves finding mice. She loves staring out the window all day long.
Visit form.jotform.com/213484275553056 to apply.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVENBoots is 3 months old. He is a little skittish, but is working on that. He is looking for a home with older kids.
Visit www.ridgwayanimalhaven.com.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSRose was an abandoned, pregnant kitty when some nice people fed her. She is now healthy, spayed and ready for her furever home. She gets along with other cats and is playful. She loves toys. If interested, contact justusfta@gmail.com.