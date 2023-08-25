Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETY
Sass is a 10-year-old Husky/Labrador mix who was originally from North Carolina where she was surrendered to a rescue after her owner was no longer able to care for her. This lovely girl is an outgoing, social butterfly. She loves the attention of people of all ages and seems to do well with most other dogs, but she would do best without any cats. Staff highly recommend she be fed separately from any other animals in the home. Sass walks well on a leash and seems to be house-trained.
Chai is 5 months old. She is a happy-go-lucky kitten who is playful, social and as curious as they come. She seems to get along with other cats.
Visit www.echumanesociety.org to fill out an application. Call the shelter at 814-834-3247.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCA
Bonnie is as sweet as can be. She loves giving kisses and also enjoys belly rubs. Bonnie likes to snuggle and is also super smart. She will need help with basic training skills. Bonnie will be a wonderful addition to any family.
Jennifurr and Clawdia came to the SPCA together. They are cool cats who don’t mind spending days chilling in the window sunbathing. They each like to play with toys, too.
Visit www.clearfieldcountyspca.org to apply or call 814-765-2220 to schedule an appointment.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Barney is a handsome hound dog who came to the shelter as a stray. He is estimated to be around 7 years old. When Barney was rescued, it was discovered that he had been shot. He was taken to the vet and now is all healed up and healthy. Barney is ready to start a new life in a new home. He is a super sweet and happy boy.
Smokey is a 3-year-old handsome dark grey cat with the most beautiful gold eyes. He is a really sweet and funny cat. Smokey is quite a character. A nice lady is sponsoring Smokey’s adoption. So, with an approved application, Smokeys adoption will be free.
To meet either of these animals, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 814-375-0505.