Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Blue is a handsome Husky mix. He came to the shelter as a stray. Blue is estimated to be around 2 years old. He enjoys going for walks. Blue is a sweet and smart boy who knows a few basic commands.
Thor is a handsome 1 year old. He is pawsitively a catch. He puts on the charm when he jumps on your lap to greet you with a gentle smooch. He also has all the right moves which are on display when he does his jumps and flips when playing. Thor’s personality always shines. He is very confident, outgoing, even tempered, sociable and lovable.
To meet these cuties, call the shelter at 814-375-0505 to schedule an appointment.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Hazel is around 5 years old and looking for a nice couch to relax on. He is a bit more independent, yet a wonderful movie partner to chill with! He’s hoping for a quiet home with no other kitties to compete with for all the attention.
Funkyboots is a 1-year-old Labarador mix. He has come a long way in gaining confidence while at the shelter. He can be a little timid at first, but warms right up. He loves head scratches and belly rubs, going for walks, running around the yard and snacks. He walks well on a leas. Funkyboots does not like other dogs.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCA
Jispie is a 2-year-old Coonhound mix who is a rambunctious girl! She needs some basic training. Jispie is sweet, but it would be best if she was the only animal in the household.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVEN
Asher is a very sweet boy. He does have a limp due to a diagnosis of his back leg. Asher is looking for a family who will give him all the snuggles. If interested, call 814-389-7080.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUE
Tony is a young guy ready for his furever home! He is snuggly, playful and talkative. Tony appreciates the indoor life! Visit https://purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com.