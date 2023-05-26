Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Tinkerbelle is a 6-year-old Chihuahua. She is a super sweet little girl. She is definitely a lap dog. Tinkerbelle loves toys. She might come off a little shy and nervous at first, but she warms up quickly. This little girl needs to go to a home with no small children and no other pets.
Ivy is a little black kitten who was born Jan. 23. She is a sweet and playful little girl. Ivy has five brothers and sisters who are also available for adoption.
To meet either of these animals, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 814-375-0505.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCARex is a happy-go-lucky kind of guy. He loves to play fetch, and has endless amounts of love and energy. He would do best in a home with no smaller children, and needs help learning basic commands and potty training.
Visit www.clearfieldcountyspca.org to apply.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETYLynn is an 8-year-old Boxer mix who is a gentle older lady. She very much loves people and attention, but also enjoys playing and going for walks. She prefers short walks, though, as she gets tired. Lynn enjoys the company of other dogs, and does well with children. It is unknown how she does with cats. Lynn knows basic commands.
Rory has the most captivating gaze. She’s hoping that if she stares at someone long enough, they’ll take her home! Rory is around 3 years old, and has raised a beautiful litter of babies. Now, she’d like a place of her own.
Visit www.echumanesociety.org to fill out an application. Call the shelter at 814-834-3247.
THE CALICO CAFEMaddy is a little shy, but an extremely sweet boy. He has a very unique face and is a beautiful kitty.
Call 814-715-7660 or email thecalicocafepa@gmail.com.
STRAY CAT CENTRAL
Miley is a dilute tiger with a bent tail like a Manx. She is friendly and petite. Miley would love a furever home.
Contact straycatcentral@yahoo.com or the Stray Cat Central Facebook page.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVENRingo is 3 months old. He is a lovebug. Ringo will be available for adoption June 1.
Contact ridgwayanimalhaven@gmail.com or 814-389-1082.