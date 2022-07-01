Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETY
The Elk Co. Humane Society is running a “Orange you glad it’s summer” promotion. All orange cats over 1 year old are 50 percent off with an approved application.
Niko is a 2-year-old orange tabby who is all about playing with toys! Niko loves stringer and feathers. He is looking for his purrfect family.
Patrick is a little over 1 year old. He is a sweet, quiet soul just looking to keep someone company and give them all the love!
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Irvin is a handsome Hound dog who is an estimated 2 years old. Irvin is energetic, playful and sweet.
Bella is an adorable 3-month-old gal who is a playful bundle of joy. She enjoys playing with her brother, Otis, who is also up for adoption. She likes to proudly prance around with a toy in her mouth. Bella would make a wonderful addition to any family.
To meet either of these cuties, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCA
Pixie is a sweet, laid-back girl who would love a good lap to relax on! She has beautiful long hair and enjoys a good brushing.
Visit https://www.clearfieldcountyspca.org to apply.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUE
Harry is a handsome boy who is a part of the new “H” litter. These beautiful balls of fluff are ready for their furever homes.
Visit www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com to fill out an application.
STRAY CAT CENTRAL
Luna is looking for her furever home. She is a sweet girl who has been around dogs before. She was an owner surrender due to the family having allergies. Email straycatcentral@yahoo.com and visit the Facebook page.