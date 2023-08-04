Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCA
Carter is a handsome super fun dog who loves to give kisses and play. Carter has lots of energy and loves to run and play with toys. He is working on sitting right now and will need help with basic training skills.
Visit www.clearfieldcountyspca.org to apply or call 814-765-2220 to schedule an appointment.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Shilo is a 4-month-old Australian Shepherd mix. He was part of an unwanted litter, so he was surrendered to the shelter. He is a very sweet boy. Shilo has lots of energy and loves to play with toys.
Ivy is a cute little black kitten who was born Jan. 23. She is a sweet and playful little girl. Ivy is very entertaining. She has a brother and sister who are also available for adoption.
To meet either of these animals, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 814-375-0505.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETY
Lorelai is around 3 years old and full of adventurous spirit. She loves to seek out bright window ledges, dark mysterious corners, and tall lookouts. She was a great mama to a litter of babies who are all grown and ready to be adopted themselves now. She’s looking forward to her next big adventure now (without the kids).
Diesel is a 1-year-old Labrador mix who is a little shy at first, but a lovely guy. Diesel needs a home with patience, where he can blossom into a playful, goofy boy. He loves the company of people, but is a little pickier about his canine friends, and would prefer a home without any cats. Diesel walks well on a leash, and very much enjoys the outdoors.
Visit www.echumanesociety.org to fill out an application. Call the shelter at 814-834-3247.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVEN
Samone is 5 months old. She is a lap dog who loves to give kisses. Samone will be microchipped and spayed Aug. 8.
Contact ridgwayanimalhaven@gmail.com or 814-389-1082.
STRAY CAT CENTRAL
Honey is a Labrador mix who is 4 months old. She is good with children, cats and other dogs. Honey is also trained and crate trained.
Contact Stray Cat Central on Facebook or email straycatcentral@yahoo.com.