Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Patches is a sweet little girl who was born on April 14, 2022. She is very sweet and playful. Patches loves toys. She is a Jack Russell/Pomeranian mix. Patches was surrendered due to her owner having too many dogs.
Leia is a beautiful girl. She is 4 years old. Leia is funny — she loves to observe what’s going on and playing.
To meet either of these animals, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 375-0505.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETYAli is a 12-year-old girl who was recently returned to the shelter. She has tested positive for Feline FIV –a disease that impacts her immune system. She is a strictly indoor cat, and must be in a single-cat household. Ali is a simple old girl looking for a nice comfy spot to nap in the sun.
River is a 6-year-old Labrador mix. She is a little timid, and just requires some extra patience. She is a total sweetheart. River enjoys the company of dogs her size or larger. She would prefer a home with no small children.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCANiko is a 7-year-old Pitbull mix who was surrendered to the shelter. This sweet boy would love a furever home.
Visit www.cleafieldcountyspca.org to apply.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUEHarrison was very shy at first, but now loves attention! He has a beautiful coat and is very soft and fluffy. Harrison loves to be brushed and snuggling up for some pets.
Visit https://purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVENTiger is a very sweet girl who would prefer to be the queen of her castle (only cat). Anyone looking for a companion should look no further. Ridgway Animal Haven is willing to waive her adoption fee.
Visit www.ridgwayanimalhaven.com or contact ridgwayanimalhaven@gmail.com.
CENTRAL PA HUMANE SOCIETYRuntly loves to play and run outside. She is an Australian Shepherd and Hound mix. Runtly is a sweet girl who would make a great addition to any home.
Misty is 4 years old. She was brought to the shelter when her owner died. She is scared and having some trouble adjusting. She would do best as the only cat in the home. She definitely has a sweet side. Misty needs a patient and loving home.
Visit www.centralpahumane.org.