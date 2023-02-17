Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETYMarty is super friendly. He is estimated to be around 8-10 months old. Marty loves to play and has lots of energy.
Kletus is a sweet little guy. He is 6 months old. Kletus loves to play and is very entertaining.
To meet either of these animals, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 375-0505.
STRAY CAT CENTRAL
CiCi is 4-5 months old. She is up-to-date on her shots, and has been flea-treated, wormed and rabies vaccinated. CiCi loves everyone. She is super sweet and friendly.
Contact straycatcentral@yahoo.com or visit Stray Cat Central on Facebook for further information on submitting an application.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUEMilo has been waiting for his furever family since 2021. Milo is laid back and curious. His foster mom describes him as “sweet and sassy.” Milo gets along with other cats, and enjoys playing and batting around toys when he is in the mood. He has a lot of love to give.
Fill out an application for Milo at https://purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCACapone is 5 years old. He is an adorable, playful pup. He also loves a good nap. Capone does not do well with cats.
Ezra is a happy ball of fur who loves soaking up attention. He likes to chill in his warm bed and watch the world go round.
To apply, visit www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
THE CALICO CAFEPromise is a super sweet and playful girl. She loves pets, and people can often find her playing with her sister, Spring. She can be easily startled, but otherwise is very loving. She’d do great in almost any home.
To apply, contact the café at 814-715-7660.