Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Molly is a beautiful 2-year-old Labrador mix. She is a nice dog with lots of energy. Molly still needs some training, but she is a smart girl willing to learn. She needs someone who will take the time to teach her.
Izzy is very shy, and at times, afraid. She needs someone with patience to help her with her fears and give her all the love! She just needs a chance to show her beautiful spirit. Izzy would do best as the only pet in the household.
To meet these cuties, call the shelter at 814-375-0505 to schedule an appointment.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Penelope loves to be the ruler of the roost and do things in her own way. She does not enjoy being bothered by other cats in her space. Penelope would love a nice quiet home all to herself.
Temperance is a 1-year-old Husky mix who needs a little bit of extra time to get used to strangers. But with some patience, and treats, she comes out of her shell, and is a silly, playful little girl.
Temperance loves to run and play. She isn’t such a fan of other dogs or cats. She would do best in a home with only older children. She walks very well on a leash.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCA
Zhara is a 1-year-old Pit Bull mix who is looking for love and lots of belly rubs –they are her favorite. She even flashes a beautiful smile!
STRAY CAT CENTRAL
Eddie is 8-9 weeks old. He is super loving and playful and looking for a new family!
Contact straycatcentral@yahoo.com or the SCC Facebook page.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUE
Thomas is now available for adoption. He was wandering around as a stray, just looking for someone to love him. He loves other cats and is very gentle.