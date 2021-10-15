Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
q q q
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
King is a big boy who was a stray. He is very sweet and playful and is around 2 years old. King has lots of energy.
Barbara is 3 years old. She was found with her leg in an inhumane trap, and it had to be amputated. She is still getting used to having three legs, but she is doing well. She is very affectionate.
To meet these cuties, call the shelter at 814-375-0505 to schedule an appointment.
ANIMALS MATTER OF CLEARFIELD CO.Marley is still a puppy and has lots of energy. She needs someone who will be able to keep up with her physically. She loves to chew toys! Marley is extremely lovable, but strong and doesn’t always realize her size. She would do best with another dog that could match her energy, and preferably in a home without cats.
If interested, contact the rescue at 814-547-5087.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCAMookie is a very well-behaved pup who likes to play. He is full of energy and loves playing fetch. Mookie isn’t good with other dogs or cats. He would do best in a home with older children.
Call 814-765-2220 or visit www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETYMadison is a 1-year-old Pit Bull mix who came from an overcrowded shelter in South Carolina. This southern bell has lots of energy and loves being outdoors. She also loves to play and give kisses. Madison is a resource guarder, and should be carefully watched when given toys, as well as fed separately from other animals.
Sophia is a stunning cat who is around 2 years old. She loves relaxing. Sophia loves a comfy place to sleep, a window view and being spoiled.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
TRI-COUNTY ANIMAL RESCUE CENTER Martin is very sweet and loves to play with interactive toys. He is a bit timid, so a quiet home without young children would be his favorite. He enjoys cuddling too.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUE Dixie is a sweet long-haired girl looking for her new family.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVEN Jessie is about 5 months old and loves to cuddle. He would like a new home!
Call 814-389-7080 or visit www.ridgwayanimalhaven.com.