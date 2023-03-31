Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Albert is 2-3 years old. He is a Labrador/Australian Shepherd mix. Albert is a super sweet boy who loves people. He still needs some training. Albert would do best in a home where someone is home often.
Pete is a nice cat. He is around 1 year old. He loves to play.
To meet either of these animals, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 375-0505.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUE
Dexter has been with the rescue for far too long. He has grown into a friendly sweetheart. He loves to play with toys and gets along well with other cats. He is still a little shy, but has a lot of love to give.
Visit https://purrfectpawscatrescuebcf.com.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCA
Kip is a fun-loving pup with lots of love and energy. Tug-of-war is his game, and he loves playing with tennis balls. He can be shy but warms up quickly. Kip is still a puppy, so he needs help with basic-command training, along with potty training.
Tulip is a chill girl who loves treats and taking naps. She also likes to sit by a window and watch the world go by.
Visit www.clearfieldcountyspca.org to apply.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETY
Stella is 3 years old. She has tested FIV positive, and because of this, she can only go to a home with other FIV positive cats, or to a single-cat home. This sweet little lady is still scared and cautious at the shelter. She does enjoy the attention and the company of other kitties.
Mocha is a 3-year-old Boxer/Akita mix who has a lot of spunk and loves life. Mocha will keep her furever family entertained for hours. She loves to play and explore. Mocha is a princess, so she should go to a home without any other animals.
Visit www.echumanesociety.org to fill out an application. Call the shelter at 814-834-3247.
TINY PAWS NICU
Shiva is a very beautiful cat. She is pretty shy and is working on warming up to humans. Once she gets to know someone, she is super affectionate. Shiva needs to be in a home with other cats.
Visit www.tinypawsnicu.org.
THE CALICO CAFE
Bucktail (Bucky) is quite affectionate, but still has some kitten energy and loves to play. Bucky is a nice boy.
To apply, contact the café at 814-715-7660.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVEN
Cinnamon is 4 1/2 months old. She is a pretty girl who loves playing with string. Cinnamon is very sweet. Apply at www.ridgwayanimalhaven.com or call 814-389-1082.
STRAY CAT CENTRAL
Muffin would do best in an adult-only home. She is not sure of dogs and is somewhat shy of them, but Muffin does great around cats.
Visit Stray Cat Central on Facebook or email straycatcentral@yahoo.com.