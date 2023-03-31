Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.

q q q

GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY

Albert is 2-3 years old. He is a Labrador/Australian Shepherd mix. Albert is a super sweet boy who loves people. He still needs some training. Albert would do best in a home where someone is home often.

Albert

Albert GHS

Pete is a nice cat. He is around 1 year old. He loves to play.

Pete

Pete GHS

To meet either of these animals, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 375-0505.

PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUE

Dexter has been with the rescue for far too long. He has grown into a friendly sweetheart. He loves to play with toys and gets along well with other cats. He is still a little shy, but has a lot of love to give.

Dexter

Dexter PPCR

Visit https://purrfectpawscatrescuebcf.com.

CLEARFIELD CO. SPCA

Kip is a fun-loving pup with lots of love and energy. Tug-of-war is his game, and he loves playing with tennis balls. He can be shy but warms up quickly. Kip is still a puppy, so he needs help with basic-command training, along with potty training.

Kip

Kip Clearfield Co. SPCA

Tulip is a chill girl who loves treats and taking naps. She also likes to sit by a window and watch the world go by.

Tulip

Tulip Clearfield Co. SPCA

Visit www.clearfieldcountyspca.org to apply.

ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETY

Stella is 3 years old. She has tested FIV positive, and because of this, she can only go to a home with other FIV positive cats, or to a single-cat home. This sweet little lady is still scared and cautious at the shelter. She does enjoy the attention and the company of other kitties.

Stella

Stella Elk Co. Humane Society

Mocha is a 3-year-old Boxer/Akita mix who has a lot of spunk and loves life. Mocha will keep her furever family entertained for hours. She loves to play and explore. Mocha is a princess, so she should go to a home without any other animals.

Mocha

Mocha Elk Co. Humane Society

Visit www.echumanesociety.org to fill out an application. Call the shelter at 814-834-3247.

TINY PAWS NICU

Shiva is a very beautiful cat. She is pretty shy and is working on warming up to humans. Once she gets to know someone, she is super affectionate. Shiva needs to be in a home with other cats.

Shiva

Shiva Tiny Paws NICU

Visit www.tinypawsnicu.org.

THE CALICO CAFE

Bucktail (Bucky) is quite affectionate, but still has some kitten energy and loves to play. Bucky is a nice boy.

Bucky

Bucky The Calico Cafe

To apply, contact the café at 814-715-7660.

RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVEN

Cinnamon

Cinnamon Ridgway Animal Haven

Cinnamon is 4 1/2 months old. She is a pretty girl who loves playing with string. Cinnamon is very sweet. Apply at www.ridgwayanimalhaven.com or call 814-389-1082.

STRAY CAT CENTRAL

Muffin would do best in an adult-only home. She is not sure of dogs and is somewhat shy of them, but Muffin does great around cats.

Muffin

Muffin SCC

Visit Stray Cat Central on Facebook or email straycatcentral@yahoo.com.

Tags