Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Miley is a Corgi/Sheltie mix who is 8 years old. She is a sweet little girl who likes going for walks. Miley seems to prefer being the only dog.
Iris was born on Jan. 23, 2023. She is a cute little black kitten who is sweet and playful. Iris has six brothers and sisters who are also available for adoption.
To meet either of these animals, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 814-375-0505.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCA
This beautiful blue eyed boy is Akamaru. He has a sweet and funny personality, and thinks his tail is the enemy. Like most Huskies he loves to talk and sing songs. Akamaru does well with walking on a leash, and he sits like a gentleman. He will need some help with potty training and other basic commands. He should go to a home with no smaller children.
Raven is full of energy and always wants to play. She will fall in love with any toy that include feathers and bells. Once she gets her zoomies out, all she wants is to snuggle up a your lap and get all the love she can. She has a wonderfully-fun personality and would be an amazing addition to anyone’s family.
Visit www.clearfieldcountyspca.org to apply.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETY
Todd is a 7-month-old Hound mix. This handsome guy is super playful and fun loving. He can be a little shy at times, but once he gets to know you, his true, goofy personality comes shining through. Todd loves the company of people of all ages and other dogs alike! Because of his rough start in life, Todd will need some additional work on his house training and basic obedience.
Ferry is around 2-3 years old and is a quiet soul. Ferry is going to need some time to decompress in a new home. Being in the shelter with all the movement and new people is pretty scary for her, so she’d do best in a home without a lot of activity. If you think you can give this beautiful girl a calm place to land, she’d be very appreciative.
Visit www.echumanesociety.org to fill out an application. Call the shelter at 814-834-3247.
THE CALICO CAFE
Hennessy is a sweet boy who is always down for some pats. He’s now a little over 1 year old and has been with the shelter since he was a kitten. He and his sister love to snuggle and play, and would make a great fit in any home.
To apply, contact the café at 814-715-7660.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUE
Gigi was rescued with her four kittens. After medical care and lots of love, Gigi is feeling better. Around 1 year old, she is very affectionate and enjoys being held.
Visit purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com to apply.