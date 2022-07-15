Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Howie is a handsome cat who is a real trooper. He has been the shelter for seven months and still has a pawsitive personality. He is laid back, even tempered, easy going, friendly, gentle and playful. He deserves a home where he will be appreciated and loved!
Thor has been at Gateway for five months and is still patiently waiting for his furever home. He is gentle, friendly, outgoing and lovable. He enjoys being around people and loves to play. Thor would be a wonderful addition to any family.
To meet either of these cuties, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 375-0505.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETYCoco is under 1 year old and loves seeing what fun she can get into. She loves to play, explore and be the center of attention. She can’t wait to have a whole house to investigate! She would prefer to be the only cat.
Clifford is a 2-year-old Australian Shepherd mix. He was found as a stray. This handsome guy has a personality as bright as his blue eyes! He has never met a stranger and loves everyone. He is a bit pickier with other dogs, though, and prefers his playmates be his size or larger. He doesn’t enjoy the company of small animals, including cats. He knows lots of tricks and can walk well on a leash.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCANala is a pretty 3-month-old girl looking for her furever home. She has a great personality to go along with her good looks!
Call 814-765-2220 or visit www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
Visit https://www.clearfieldcountyspca.org to apply.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUE
Lily is part of the “L” litter and is ready to meet her furever family!
Apply at www.purrfectpawsrescuesbcf.com.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVENTeeka is an older kitty who just needs a comfy couch and she is happy!
Visit www.ridgwayanimalhaven.com.