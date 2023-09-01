Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
THE CALICO CAFE
Hennessy is a sweet boy who is always down for some pats. He’s now a little over 1 year old and has been with the shelter since he was a kitten. He and his sister love to snuggle and play, and would make a great fit in any home.
To apply, contact the café at 814-715-7660.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETY
Chocolate is a 5-year-old Shepherd/Terrier mix. He was brought to the shelter after his original owner passed away. Chocolate is neutered, updated on his vaccinations, flea treated, dewormed, heartworm tested negative, and microchipped. This handsome boy can be a little shy around strangers at first, but after a few minutes, his goofy, playful, and cuddly personality starts to shine through. Being around other dogs seems to boost his confidence. Chocolate’s favorite activities include going for walks, playing in water, and enjoying a tasty snack or two. Chocolate is believed to be house trained. He would do best in a home with no cats.
Bake is 4-5 months old. He was brought to the shelter after being found abandoned in a rental trailer. Bake is unique in that he has crossed eyes. He may look different, but it never lets him down! He is playful, outgoing and cuddly. He seems to enjoy other cats and people of all ages.
Visit www.echumanesociety.org to fill out an application. Call the shelter at 814-834-3247.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCA
Case likes to cuddle and be held like a little baby. He also loves to play. Case will need help with basic commands and potty training.
Visit www.clearfieldcountyspca.org to apply or call 814-765-2220 to schedule an appointment.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Daisy is a Beagle who came to the shelter as a stray. She is estimated to be around 4-5 years old. Daisy is super sweet and loving. She tries to be a lap dog. She is quite the character.
Pete is a very cute and nice cat. He is around 1 year old. He loves to play. Pete loves people and attention, but he is not a fan of being picked up. Pete has lived at the shelter for 6 months and he would love a home.
To meet either of these animals, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 814-375-0505.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUE
Brian is a sweet and photogenic boy who is ready for his furever home. He has a great personality and is used to being around children, other cats and dogs.
To meet him, apply at: https://purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com/adoption-foster-application/?v=7516fd43adaa.