Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.

THE CALICO CAFE

Hennessy is a sweet boy who is always down for some pats. He’s now a little over 1 year old and has been with the shelter since he was a kitten. He and his sister love to snuggle and play, and would make a great fit in any home.

To apply, contact the café at 814-715-7660.

ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETY

Chocolate is a 5-year-old Shepherd/Terrier mix. He was brought to the shelter after his original owner passed away. Chocolate is neutered, updated on his vaccinations, flea treated, dewormed, heartworm tested negative, and microchipped. This handsome boy can be a little shy around strangers at first, but after a few minutes, his goofy, playful, and cuddly personality starts to shine through. Being around other dogs seems to boost his confidence. Chocolate’s favorite activities include going for walks, playing in water, and enjoying a tasty snack or two. Chocolate is believed to be house trained. He would do best in a home with no cats.

Chocolate

Chocolate Elk Co. Humane Society

Bake is 4-5 months old. He was brought to the shelter after being found abandoned in a rental trailer. Bake is unique in that he has crossed eyes. He may look different, but it never lets him down! He is playful, outgoing and cuddly. He seems to enjoy other cats and people of all ages.

Bake

Bake Elk Co. Humane Society

Visit www.echumanesociety.org to fill out an application. Call the shelter at 814-834-3247.

CLEARFIELD CO. SPCA

Case likes to cuddle and be held like a little baby. He also loves to play. Case will need help with basic commands and potty training.

Case

Case Clearfield Co. SPCA

Visit www.clearfieldcountyspca.org to apply or call 814-765-2220 to schedule an appointment.

GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY

Daisy is a Beagle who came to the shelter as a stray. She is estimated to be around 4-5 years old. Daisy is super sweet and loving. She tries to be a lap dog. She is quite the character.

Daisy

Daisy Gateway Humane Society

Pete is a very cute and nice cat. He is around 1 year old. He loves to play. Pete loves people and attention, but he is not a fan of being picked up. Pete has lived at the shelter for 6 months and he would love a home.

Pete

Pete Gateway Humane Society

To meet either of these animals, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 814-375-0505.

PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUE

Brian is a sweet and photogenic boy who is ready for his furever home. He has a great personality and is used to being around children, other cats and dogs.

Brian

Brian Purrfect Paws Cat Rescue

To meet him, apply at: https://purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com/adoption-foster-application/?v=7516fd43adaa.

