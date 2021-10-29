Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
q q q
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETYNico is a handsome and friendly cat who is 3 years old. Nico was surrendered to the shelter due to someone having allergies. Nico is a fun cat who loves to play.
Peter is 6 months old. Peter is a friendly and cute cat. He loves to play and explore the cat room.
To schedule an appointment to meet these sisters, call 814-375-0505 to schedule an appointment.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETYRain is a 2-year-old tabby/calico waiting for her next adventure. Rain loves pleasant sunny days where she can sit out in the catio and enjoy the fresh air. She doesn’t mind sharing the space with other kitties either!
Peppermint is a 3-year-old Pit Bull mix. She came to the ECHS through an overcrowded shelter in South Carolina that reached out for help. Peppermint has a spring in her step that’s impossible to frown around. She’s outgoing, goofy, and a fan of almost any activity. She is picky about her canine friends. She doesn’t get along with other dogs, and would need to be tested with any in the home.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCAScrappy is a 2-year-old Terrier mix who is looking for his new home. He has lots of energy and likes to play and run around!
Call 814-765-2220 or visit www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.