Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Shadow is a Blue Heeler mix. He is 7 months old. Shadow is very sweet, energetic. and loves toys. He was surrendered due to his owner having too many dogs.
Jughead is a handsome cat who was born on April 9, 2021. He is a sweet and funny guy. Jughead was adopted from the shelter when he was a kitten. He was recently returned to the shelter due to no fault of his own.
To meet either of these animals, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 375-0505.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETY
Barty is a 3-to-5 year-old boy who is very sweet. He required some major grooming when he came to the shelter. Since his haircut, Barty is much more comfortable and happy. He loves attention.
Denver is a 5-year-old Labrador mix who came from an overcrowded shelter in South Carolina. Denver is the perfect pup! He is super calm, friendly and a joy to be around. He is not a fan of cats, though.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCA
Waylon is a cute and sweet 3 month old kitten.
Visit www.cleafieldcountyspca.org to apply.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUE
Ivan loves people! He enjoys playing and snuggling. Ivan is the total package.
Visit https://purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com.
TINY PAWS NICU
Comet and Celsius were both returned to the rescue and are still searching for their furever homes! These two enjoy being with one another.
Visit form.jotform.com/213484275553056 to apply.