Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Quiton is a little over 1 year old. He is a very sweet and playful cat.
Finiganis a little over 1 year old. He is a very sweet and playful cat.
To meet these cuties, call the shelter at 814-375-0505 to schedule an appointment.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETY
Midnight is a senior girl who is over 12 years old. She loves naps and purring, as well as chin and cheek rubs. This gentle old soul deserves to have a warm lap to curl up on!
Deuce is a 3-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix who is super smart and picks up commands quickly. He is a gentleman on a leash. Deuce is also a cuddle bug! He loves attention. He would prefer to be in an only-dog home.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCA
Kat is 3 years old. She can be a bit shy at times, and is a very laid-back cat. Kat still has some spunk left!
Visit www.clearfieldcountyspca.org for more information.
STRAY CAT CENTRAL
Laken is a sweet feline looking for her furever family!
Call 814-715-0030 for more information. Visit Stray Cat Central on Facebook.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVEN
Ryan is 5 months old and a very mellow boy. He just wants to be loved! Contact ridgwayanimalhaven@gmail.com.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUE
Isabella is looking for a playmate! She is sweet and spunky. She is a little over 1 year old and loves to play. Visit https://purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com.