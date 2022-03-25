Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.

GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY

Quiton is a little over 1 year old. He is a very sweet and playful cat.

Quinton
Quinton GHS

Finiganis a little over 1 year old. He is a very sweet and playful cat.

Finigan
Finigan GHS

To meet these cuties, call the shelter at 814-375-0505 to schedule an appointment.

ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETY

Midnight

Midnight Elk Co. Humane Society

Midnight is a senior girl who is over 12 years old. She loves naps and purring, as well as chin and cheek rubs. This gentle old soul deserves to have a warm lap to curl up on!

Deuce is a 3-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix who is super smart and picks up commands quickly. He is a gentleman on a leash. Deuce is also a cuddle bug! He loves attention. He would prefer to be in an only-dog home.

Deuce

Deuce Elk Co. Humane Society

Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.

CLEARFIELD CO. SPCA

Kat is 3 years old. She can be a bit shy at times, and is a very laid-back cat. Kat still has some spunk left!

Kat
Kat Clearfield Co. SPCA

Visit www.clearfieldcountyspca.org for more information.

STRAY CAT CENTRAL

Laken is a sweet feline looking for her furever family!

Laken
Laken SCC

Call 814-715-0030 for more information. Visit Stray Cat Central on Facebook.

RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVEN

Ryan
Ryan RAH

Ryan is 5 months old and a very mellow boy. He just wants to be loved! Contact ridgwayanimalhaven@gmail.com.

PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUE

Isabella is looking for a playmate! She is sweet and spunky. She is a little over 1 year old and loves to play. Visit https://purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com.

Isabella
Isabella PPCR

