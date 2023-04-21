Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUE
Trout is a very special boy. He is a survivor of abuse, and has a cloudy eye, a broken tail, scar tissue in his bladder and one of the strongest wills to live a life of joy. Trout would love a place to stay while he goes through his tail amputation surgery and recovery (with the option to adopt him when he’s recovered).
Trout loves to play with toys, explore and adores other cats. He also is happy when he’s around people. He is so deserving of a family who will love and encourage him.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Zeus is a 2 year old Labrador mix who has lots of energy. He is a nice dog who still needs some training.
Binky was born on Jan. 23, 2023. He is a sweet and playful little boy. Binky has six brothers and sisters who are also available for adoption.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCA
Charlie is an amazing dog with a wonderful personality. He is great at his “sit” and “shake” commands. He is a kind dog, but tends not to know his own weight, so it is recommended he be placed in a home with no small children.
Gizmo can come off a little shy, but as soon as he gets some attention, he opens right up. Gizmo loves to be held and is very curious. He likes head scratches and enjoys just chilling.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETY
Renegade is a 5-year-old Chocolate Labrador mix. He was brought to the shelter after his original owner lost their home. This handsome boy is on the shy side. He does take some time to warm up to strangers, and seems to take to women faster than he does men. After some time and patience, however, Renegade will bloom into a lovely boy who very much enjoys attention and walks! Due to his shyness, the shelter recommends that Renegade go to a quiet home where he can learn to trust his new adopters. He wouldn’t mind a calm canine friend. Renegade is housebroken and knows how to sit, stay, shake, and other commands.
Big Boy sure is a handsome fellow. He is 8 years old, and came to the shelter with his sister Queen B. He is the perfect companion for a laid-back family. He is very sweet and loves chin scratches. Big Boy is independent and content doing his own thing. He would love to go to a home along with his sister. If adopted alone, he would be content as the only cat.
STRAY CAT CENTRAL
Taysa is a 5-month-old Labrador mix. She gets along great with other dogs, cats and kids. Taysa is doing exceptionally well with house training, and is fully crate trained.
THE CALICO CAFE
Jenny is a “teen mom” who has been through a lot already. At a little under 2 years old, she has already raised her daughter, Lt. Danielle, and witnessed her unfortunately have her leg amputated. Now, Jenny is ready to enjoy the rest of her young adult life in a comfortable home. She is an adorable, shy and curious Calico who will make someone very happy.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVEN
Jane came from a home that had 21 cats. She is 1 year old. Jane loves some good pets.
