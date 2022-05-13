Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Oliver is a 1-year-old Boston Terrier mix. Oliver just arrived at the shelter, and he is still a little nervous. He can be shy at first. Oliver is a very sweet dog who loves squeaky toys. Oliver is good with children.
Ned is a cute, friendly and playful little kitten. Ned was born on March 2, 2022.
To meet these cuties, call the shelter at 814-375-0505 to schedule an appointment.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Junior is a 2-year-old Terrier mix who came from an overcrowded shelter in South Carolina. Junior has a lot of puppy in him still. He is playful, smiley, and a little bit mouthy. He loves going for walks. Junior doesn’t like sharing food or toys, so he should be carefully watched around other dogs and fed separately from other animals in the household.
Clay is a 4-year-old Terrier mix who is high energy. He would be a great running partner. Clay loves to be active! He also loves stuffed toys. Clay is very dominate with other dogs and a rough playmate. He would need a dog who could tolerate his energy.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCA
Mrs. Puff is the whole package. She is a little chunky, but who doesn’t love a full-figured girl? She just likes to chill on someone’s lap or in a chair and relax. She would be a great laid-back buddy.
STRAY CAT CENTRAL
Rocky is 4-5 months old and is friendly. Rocky is litter trained, flea-treated and dewormed. He is looking for his furever home.
Contact straycatcentral@yahoo.com or the SCC Facebook page.