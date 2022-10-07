Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
TINY PAWS NICU
Bike and Skateboard cuddle together every night. They love to climb up their human’s leg and sit on their shoulder. They are super playful and get along with the other cats and dogs.
Visit form.jotform.com/213484275553056 to apply.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Lexi is a Beagle/ElkHound who was born on May 10, 2022. She is energetic and loves to play. Lexi has four siblings: Ginger, Paisley, Maya and Winston, who are also available for adoption.
Grover is a sweet little kitten who loves to play and explore. Grover was born on July 20, 2022.
To meet either of these animals, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 375-0505.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETY
Ruffle is a few months old and loves to play all day. He especially enjoys goofing off with his brother Muncho. He is the perfect combination of friendly and adventurous.
Mabel is around 3 months old and the bravest one of the litter. She is still a little shy, but can be easily convince that toys are a lot of fun. Mabel would prefer a quieter environment while introducing her to a new home.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVEN
Willie is 6 months old. He loves to play and is up-to-date on vaccines and is also neutered.
Visit https://www.ridgwayanimalhaven.com.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCA
Renlee is a Hound mix who is a beautiful and easy-going girl. She loves to soak up all of the attention. She will need someone to teach her basic commands. She would be a great addition to any family. Visit www.cleafieldcountyspca.org to apply.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUE
Yvonne is a pretty girl who is 6 years old. She would love a warm lap to sit on. Her human mom is in a nursing home. She hopes to find another home soon! She is very gentle and sweet.
Apply at https://purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com.