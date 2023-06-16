Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
q q q
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Flash is a Red Labrador mix who is 5 months old. Flash and his sister, Cinnamon, were brought up from a high kill shelter in Texas. Flash is a very sweet boy who loves toys. He still needs some training. Flash has been vet checked, neutered, heartworm negative and will be microchipped upon adoption.
Smokey is a 3-year-old handsome grey cat with the most beautiful gold eyes. He is a really sweet and funny cat. Smokey is quite a character.
To meet either of these animals, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 814-375-0505.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETYHubert is a 3-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix who was brought in from an overcrowded shelter in Texas. Hubert is an outgoing and social guy who loves to cuddle, playtime and walks. Hubert is a little picky about his canine friends, though, and likes to be in charge. It is unknown how he does around cats. Hubert is house trained and knows a few commands.
Holly is a 1-year-old girl who is independent and enjoys the finer things in life, like treats, fluffy beds and attention on her terms. Holly would prefer to be the only cat –or the queen of her castle.
Visit www.echumanesociety.org to fill out an application. Call the shelter at 814-834-3247.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCAGoose is part of a trio with his brothers Houdini, Cypress and Picasso. They all love to play and taking a good nap. They are still puppies, so they will need someone with time and patience to teach them basic commands and potty training.
Visit www.clearfieldcountyspca.org to apply or call 814-765-2220 to schedule an appointment.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVENMolly is 4 months old and is very sweet. She is looking for her furever home!
Contact ridgwayanimalhaven@gmail.com or 814-389-1082.
THE CALICO CAFEJenny is a “teen mom” who has been through a lot already. At a little under 2 years old, she has already raised her daughter, Lt. Danielle, and witnessed her unfortunately have her leg amputated. Now, Jenny is ready to enjoy the rest of her young adult life in a comfortable home. She is an adorable, shy and curious Calico who will make someone very happy.
To apply, contact the café at 814-715-7660.