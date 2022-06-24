Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Ben is a 5-year-old Schnauzer Chihuahua. He was surrendered to the shelter due to his owner moving. Ben enjoys going for walks, taking baths and playing with small stuffed animals. Ben would do best in a home with no other pets and no small children.
A 3-month-old kitten, Otis is an energetic and playful bundle of joy. His kitten antics are a hoot. One can’t help but fall in love with him when he does his little hops and jumps as he chases his sibling, Bella, who is also up for adoption.
To meet either of these cuties, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 375-0505.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETYThe Elk Co. Humane Society is running a “Orange you glad it’s summer” promotion. All orange cats over 1 year old are 50 percent off with an approved application.
Calvin is a bit of a spontaneous spirit. He is always ready for a new adventure! The options are just too many for him sometimes. What he does know for sure is that he would like a new home. Maybe he and his brother, Hobbes, could even go together!
Hobbes is looking for a partner for his secret missions! He can’t wait to meet his new family. Hobbes likes to play with feather toys. He and his brother, Calvin, would enjoy a home together.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCAMufasa is 3 months old. He is king of the cat room and loves running around and playing.
Visit https://www.clearfieldcountyspca.org to apply.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUEMarcus is a sweet playful kitten ready for adoption. He is used to dogs and children. Visit www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com.