Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETYLeon is a Pomeranian mix. He is 5 years old. Leon is still getting used to the shelter.
When he first meets someone, he may appear nervous, but after he warms up, he is a sweet dog. Leon should go to a home with no small children.
Remi is a handsome cat who is 2 years old. He enjoys exploring the cat room and looking out the window. Remi is a sweet cat.
To meet either of these animals, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 375-0505.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETY
Carter is a 2-year-old Dalmatian mix. He was brought to the shelter after an overcrowded shelter in South Carolina reached for out help. This super outgoing guy would be voted “class clown” in a heartbeat. He absolutely loves keeping himself entertained with a good old-fashioned squeaky toy, or playing fetch. Carter loves everyone, including other dogs and kids, but because he can be a rough playmate, he should go to a home that can handle his energy. He would do best in a catless home.
Elsa is a 6-month-old girl who was found as a stray with her mother and brother. This cute little bundle is as playful as they come. She loves nothing more than to romp around and explore with her brother and all of her other kitty friends at the shelter. She’s especially fond of play tubes. Elsa has an extra loud and proud purr that she very much enjoys showing off whenever she can.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCA
Walden is an adorable ball of fur. He is a fun-loving kind of guy who likes to play and take warm comfy naps.
“Hi, my name’s Copper, and I’m a hound dog.” –Copper here agrees with the best movie line from the movie “Fox and the Hound.” Copper is not a puppy anymore; he is all grown up, and not any kind of trained hunting dog. Copper is 8 years old and wants a nice, comfortable furever home to retire in.
To apply, visit www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVEN
Pippi is about 7 months old, and she as as sweet as can be. Pippi does not like other cats, though. She loves all of the attention.
Visit www.ridgwayanimalhaven.com or contact ridgwayanimalhaven@gmail.com.
THE CALICO CAFE
Cobalt is one of the sweetest cats anyone will ever meet. He may have a serious expression on his face, but he is a cuddle bug.
To apply, contact the café at 814-715-7660.
TINY PAWS NICU
Niall is a handsome grey boy who is great with other cats. He needs to go to a home with other cats/kittens to play with. He doesn’t seem to mind dogs, either. He needs a minute to warm up to children, but should settle in fine. He loves toys and wet food.
Apply at tinypawsnicu.org.