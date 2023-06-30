Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETY
Hubert is a 3-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix who came from an overcrowded shelter in Texas. Hubert is a handsome boy with a big heart. He is outgoing and social and loves people. Hubert also enjoys playtime and walks. He is a little picky about his canine friends, so he would do best in a home with a more submissive dog.
Flora is 2 years old. She is a sweet lady who is starting to come out of her shell at the shelter. She enjoys attention in her kennel and is beginning to explore the cat room. She will need a patient home and some extra time to get adjusted.
Visit www.echumanesociety.org to fill out an application. Call the shelter at 814-834-3247.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETYCyrus is a 2-year-old Poodle mix who came to the shelter after his owner passed away. He is a sweet boy who likes to go for walks.
Hot Cakes is a 9-week-old kitten. Hot Cakes is still a little shy and scared at the shelter, but she is coming around. She likes to play with her brother Big Mac.
To meet either of these animals, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 814-375-0505.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCATank is a great dog with a great personality to match. He is very smart and loves treats. Hank needs help with basic training skills.
Shiloh is a big love bug with an even bigger personality. She loves all the attention. Shiloh also loves to play, and catnip is her favorite. She would make a wonderful addition to any family.
Visit www.clearfieldcountyspca.org to apply or call 814-765-2220 to schedule an appointment.
THE CALICO CAFEHennessy is a sweet boy who is always down for some pats. He’s now a little over 1 year old and has been with the shelter since he was a kitten. He and his sister love to snuggle and play, and would make a great fit in any home.
To apply, contact the café at 814-715-7660.
STRAY CAT CENTRALMiley is 1-2 years old. She is sweet and has an odd tale. Miley likes other cats.
Visit Stray Cat Central on Facebook or email straycatcentral@yahoo.com