Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Sweet Lilly is still waiting for her furever home. She has been at the shelter since November 2021.
Lilly is a 3-year-old Beagle mix who is sweet, funny and loves walks. She would do best in a home with no other animals and no small children. She can be food aggressive.
Izzy continues to show improvement in overcoming her shyness. However, she still needs someone with the patience to help her through her fears and give her the love she deserves. She is a lovely 4 1/2-year-old girl who just needs a chance to show her beautiful spirit. She really enjoys being combed and petted. Izzy also enjoys playing. She would do best as the only pet in the household.
To meet either of these cuties, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 375-0505.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETY
Cooper is a 2-year-old Shepherd/Husky mix who came from an overcrowded shelter in South Carolina. Cooper has a great personality! He likes to cuddle, explore and play. Cooper likes to play with toys. He needs some basic training, but learns quickly.
Kiwi is a 3-year-old boy who is a chatterbox! Kiwi is more of an independent kitty who likes to do his own thing. He likes to explore and play in the cat tree.
Orange cats can be adopted for half of the normal adoption fee at the Elk Co. Humane Society this summer.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCA
Sarafina and her sibling, Nala, are looking for their furever homes! Sarafina is a beautiful girl with a great personality. Going to a new home with her sister would be ideal.
Visit https://www.clearfieldcountyspca.org to apply.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVEN
Teeka is a older kitty who just needs a comfy couch and some love to be happy!
Contact ridgwayanimalhaven@gmail.com or visit www.ridgwayanimalhaven.com.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUE
Leo is part of the “L” litter. He is energetic and handsome!
Apply at www.purrfectpawsrescuesbcf.com.