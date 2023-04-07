Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Winnie came to the shelter as a stray. She is estimated to be around 3 years old. Winnie is an energetic and sweet girl who enjoys walks. Winnie wants all the attention for herself. Therefore, she would do best in a home with no kids and no other animals.
Smokey is 3 years old. Smokey is a big guy. He weighs 22 pounds. He just moved into the shelter and is still nervous, but slowly coming around. Smokey needs someone who will help him lose some weight and get him to a healthier place. He needs a home where he can get some exercise.
To meet either of these animals, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 375-0505.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUE
Jemma is a young cat who seems able to acclimate to just about any living situation. She has had a rough start to her life, but that doesn’t stop her from being her best. She would make a great companion.
Visit https://purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com/?v=7516fd43adaa.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCA
Suzie came to the SPCA as a stray. Despite her judgmental face, Suzie is quite sweet. She is not really into toys, but does love some attention. She would like a nice, comfy home to watch the world go by.
Rex is a happy-go-lucky guy who loves to play fetch and has lots of love to give. Rex would do best in a home with no small children, though. He needs help with basic commands and potty training.
Visit www.clearfieldcountyspca.org to apply.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETY
Teddy is a 2-year-old Labrador mix. During his time as a stray, he was likely hit by a car. He is still healing from those injuries, and it is recommended he be on a joint supplement as he ages. Despite his past, Teddy is as handsome and friendly as they come. He is playful and an all-around good boy.
Sprint is a rambunctious boy who is just under 2 years old. He is a ball of fun and enjoys toys. Sprint would also love some feline playmates and a cat tree to enjoy.
Visit www.echumanesociety.org to fill out an application. Call the shelter at 814-834-3247.