Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Kai is a beautiful and sweet girl. She is a Labarador/Heeler mix who is 2 years old. When Kai arrived at the shelter, she was pregnant. She gave birth to seven puppies. Kai took very good care of her puppies. She has been at the shelter since February and is ready for her furever home.
Fiona is approximately six years old and is such a sweetheart. She is a purrfect lap kitty. She is very gentle and affectionate. Fiona came from a multi-pet household with a senior owner, so her play skills are limited. However, she is absolutely content to just be cuddled, combed, and have head and back scratches.
To meet these cuties, call the shelter at 814-375-0505 to schedule an appointment.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETYLemmiwinks (tan) and Wikileaks (brown) are both 2-year-old males who were recently surrendered to the shelter due to their original owner’s allergies. They are now ready to find their new furever home! These two are bonded and will need to go together. Both boys are super friendly and come with a cage, food, and hay.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVEN
Cora is an 8-week-old pretty girl looking for her furever family! Visit Ridgway Animal Haven on Facebook.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUEThomas is a former stray who loves attention. He loves other cats and is very gentle!
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCAMinja loves head rubs and likes to sit back and relax. He also loves treats. He is looking for his furever family!
Apply at www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
STRAY CAT CENTRAL
Sugar’s mom was hit by a car and a Good Samartian called for help. It was discovered that Sugar is blind. She doesn’t let that stop her, though. She plays and purrs and knows a human voice.