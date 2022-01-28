Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Sarah is a Beagle mix who is 2 years old. She is a sweet and loving girl.
Rory is a 6-month-old kitten. Rory is a nice cat who loves to play.
To meet these cuties, call the shelter at 814-375-0505 to schedule an appointment.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETY
Clay is a 4-year-old Terrier mix who is high energy. He has been at the shelter for far too long. Clay would be a great running partner. He loves to be active! He also loves stuffed toys. Clay is very dominate with other dogs and a rough playmate. He would need a dog who could tolerate his energy.
Carrie is around 1 year old and is of the more independent sort. While she likes to play with people, she seems more at home playing with her kitty friend, Mitsy. They love to chase each other around and are content doing their own thing.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCA
Peggy is very nice and likes hugs. She is looking for her furever family!
Visit www.clearfieldcountyspca.org to fill out an application.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVEN
Huey is 4 months old. He is very playful and up-to-date on his vaccines.
Visit www.ridgwayanimalhaven.com. Contact ridgwayanimalhaven@gmail.com or 814 389-7080.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUE
Clara is a cuddle bug who is an affectionate young cat. She loves to lay on the couch with her foster mom and dad. She also loves other cats and dogs.
Visit www.purrfectpawsrescuesbcf.com or message the Facebook page for more information.
STRAY CAT CENTRAL
Sage is an 8-month-old kitty who is litter-trained and up-to-date on vaccines. She is good with people and other cats, as well as dogs.
Call 814-715-0030 for more information. Visit Stray Cat Central on Facebook.