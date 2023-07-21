Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Zeus is a Beagle/Heeler mix. He is a little over 1 year old. Zeus is very sweet and loving. He loves people and attention.
Iris is a cute little black kitten who was born Jan. 23. She is a sweet and playful little girl. Iris is very entertaining. She has a brother and sister who are also available for adoption.
To meet either of these animals, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 814-375-0505.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETY
Maxx îs a 2-year-old sweet girl who just finished raising her kittens. She is now ready for her own home. She loves to cuddle and play. Maxx gets along well with other cats.
Jade is a 1-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix who is a little wobbly when she walks. Unfortunately, this is because she was left in a crate as a puppy, which stunted her growth and caused a curve in her spine. It is recommended Jade be kept on a joint supplement as she ages. Jade can be shy when she first meets someone, but she then blooms into a total sweetheart. She loves attention. Jade can be picky about her canine friends.
Visit www.echumanesociety.org to fill out an application. Call the shelter at 814-834-3247.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVEN
Salome came to the shelter from Puerto Rico with her siblings. She is about 4 months old and loves attention. Salome is also good with other dogs and kids.
Contact ridgwayanimalhaven@gmail.com or 814-389-1082.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCA
Hank is a super fun dog who is looking for his furever family. Hank loves hanging out outside and playing. He is still a puppy, so he needs a home with time and patience to teach him so basic commands. He also needs help with potty training.
Visit www.clearfieldcountyspca.org to apply or call 814-765-2220 to schedule an appointment.
THE CALICO CAFE
Boog was a stray who has had a rough time in life. But, he is one of the sweetest felines you’ll ever meet.
Call 814-715-7660 or email thecalicocafepa@gmail.com.