Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Lilly is still waiting on her furever home. She has lived at the shelter since October 2021. Lilly is a Beagle mix who is a little over 3 years old. She is a sweet and funny girl who loves walks. She would do best in a home with no other animals and no small children. Lilly needs someone who has room in their heart and home for a great dog.
Oreo is a handsome cat. He is very sweet and absolutely loves to play.
To meet either of these animals, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCA
Taylor is a quiet and laid-back girl who loves butt scratches and head pats. She would love a nice comfy spot to lay down on with her new people.
Ivy is a super sweet gal who is playful at times, too. Ivy says, “Everybody needs a good-looking ‘chonky’ gal to light up their life!” She would make the perfect companion.
Visit www.clearfieldcountyspca.org to apply.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETY
Micah is a 1-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix. This pretty lady is a bit of a princess. She is shy around new people until she gets to know them. Then, she has a sparkling personality. She is a wonderful cuddler. Micah should go to a home with no other dogs, cats or young children. She also would prefer a quit home.
Hollis is not quite 1 year old yet. He is a little nervous at the shelter. Hollis loves treats and being nice and warm. He could really use a home.
Visit www.echumanesociety.org to fill out an application. Call the shelter at 814-834-3247.
TINY PAWS NICU
Ursula is a shy girl who will need a patient and loving home. When she warms up she is a major sweetheart. Ursula loves chin scratches and belly rubs. She is so playful and absolutely needs a cat friend.
Visit www.tinypawsnicu.org.
THE CALICO CAFE
Denton is a sweet and affectionate boy with the softest fur in the world! He loves getting some good pets.
To apply, contact the café at 814-715-7660.