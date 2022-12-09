Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Finn is a 3-year-old Labrador/Doberman mix. He was returned to the shelter due to no fault of his own. Finn has lots of energy. He loves to go for walks and play with toys. He is a very sweet dog.
Janice was born on Aug. 11, 2022. She is an energetic kitten who loves to play and explore.
To meet either of these animals, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 375-0505.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETY
Zuri is a 4-year-old Terrier mix who is a sweetheart. She is very smart and a quick learner. She is an active dog that loves to play, and needs a home that would match her energy. She isn’t a huge fan of other animals.
Gomez came to the shelter as a semi-feral kitten. He loves to play. He doesn’t mind other kitties, either. Gomez is a sweet fellow looking for a calm, patient home.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCA
Ozzy is 1 year and 3 months old. He is a Labrador Retriever mix. He has very sweet personality and loves to be outside and go for walks. He does well with small children.
Visit www.cleafieldcountyspca.org to apply.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUE
Thomas is a super friendly boy who appreciates the little things in life. He is around 2-3 yers old. He is a lovable guy who likes attention and head scratches. He would love a home for Christmas.
Visit https://purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVEN
Murray has been with the rescue for almost one year. He is 1 year old and is as sweet as can be. Visit www.ridgwayanimalhaven.com or contact ridgwayanimalhaven@gmail.com.