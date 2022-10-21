Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Misty is a 2-year-old Pomeranian/ Jack Russell mix. She might be a little shy at first, but she warms up quickly. Misty is a very sweet girl.
Leia is a beautiful girl. She is 4 years old. Leia is funny and loves to observe what’s going on, and she enjoys playing.
To meet either of these animals, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 375-0505.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETY
Addy is a senior girl who is ready to find a best friend who loves to snuggle. She is a big girl and have lots of love to give. She loves ear scratches, chin rubs and any kind of love.
Calvin is a spontaneous spirit. He is under 1 year old and ready for a new adventure. He is always up to something curious! Calvin would love a new home.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCA
Sylvia is a 3-month-old pretty girl looking for her furever family.
Visit www.cleafieldcountyspca.org to apply.
TINY PAWS NICU
Visit form.jotform.com/213484275553056 to apply.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVEN
Leo is a 4 1/2 month old Tuxedo kitty. He is very sweet and looking for his furever home.
Visit www.ridgwayanimalhaven.com.