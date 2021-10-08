Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCA
Remi is a 5-month-old boy who loves to make biscuits with his paws! He plays with toys and also likes to cuddle.
Visit www.clearfieldcountyspca.org to apply.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Buzz is a 5-month-old kitten who is a sweetheart. Buzz will let you carry him around. He loves attention and playing.
Habanero is a handsome kitten. He is a sweet little guy who is 5 months old. Habanero loves to play and explore the cat room.
To meet these cuties, call the shelter at 814-375-0505 to schedule an appointment.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETYRags is 7 years old and is a Terrier mix. He was adopted out several years ago but returned. Rags knows lots of tricks. He is not great at sharing and can be possessive of treats, toys and food, so it is recommended he goes to a home without other dogs, cats or children. Rags loves squeaky toys.
Miley is 1 year old. This pretty lady was a stray and she is a cuddly little girl with a soft sport for food.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
ANIMALS MATTER OF CLEARFIELD CO.Lizzy is a Pit Bull/Akiita mix who is still in the intake process, but anyone interested can apply for her. She is very friendly with kids and other dogs.
If interested, contact the rescue at 814-547-5087.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVENMurray is 4-months old and he will melt your heart! He likes to roll on his back and you can pet him.
Visit www.ridgwayanimalhaven.com or call 814-389-7080.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSSully is looking for her down familyl She is around a 1-year-old Saluki Shepherd mix who is sweet to people and children. She needs to be the queen of the castle in terms of other dogs. Sully is very happy and energetic. She will need a patient home and time to adjust. She is very smart, knows basic commands, is house broken and care trained and loves going for car rides and walks.
Email justusfta@gmail.com for more information.