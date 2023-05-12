Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Dixie is a beautiful 1-year-old Coonhound who was surrendered to the shelter. Dixie is very sweet. She loves to play and go for walks.
Penelope is 2 years old. She is missing her tail. Penelope is sweet, playful and curious. She is a character who loves attention. Penelope also loves to play.
To meet either of these animals, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 814-375-0505.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCADayze is super friendly and full of love. She likes kids and other dogs, too. Dayze is just waiting to show her new family how loving she is. She enjoys just lounging on the couch or going for a walk. However, Dayze is not a fan of felines.
Visit www.clearfieldcountyspca.org to apply.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETYTitan is a 7-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier/Bulldog mix. He was brought to the shelter after his original owner passed away. This handsome guy is a total couch potato. He’s perfectly content hanging out with someone watching TV, or entertaining himself with toys. His low maintenance personality and easy going attitude makes him a perfect addition to any home! Titan’s adoption fee has already been paid by a guardian angel.
Salem is a 1-year-old girl who is more of the independent type. She doesn’t mind some attention on her terms, but for the most part, she enjoys just doing her own thing. Her favorite spot in the house is sure to be a comfy bed or a warm spot next to the window. She is very treat and food motivated. Being the princess that she is, Salem would prefer a home where she is the only cat.
Salem is the “Featured Cat of the Month,” so her adoption fee has been dropped with an approved application.
Visit www.echumanesociety.org to fill out an application. Call the shelter at 814-834-3247.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVENShadow is very sweet. He is looking for his furever loving home.
Call 814-389-7080 if interested in meeting Shadow.