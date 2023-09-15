Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Sadly, sweet Lucille is back at the shelter and is again looking for a home to live her life out. She is a senior who was left on the side of the road in July 2022. Lucille is a big sweetheart with lots of love to give. She enjoys squeaky toys and going for walks. She may be older, but she has lots of spunk left. Lucille needs to go to a home with no children or other animals.
Buddy is 2 years old. He is very friendly and a little lovebug. He loves to play.
To meet either of these animals, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 814-375-0505.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUE
Sweet Milo has been in foster for almost two years. He is initially shy and tends to get overlooked. Milo’s foster says he is sweet, playful and loves to snuggle. He is good with other cats and kids of all ages. Milo just needs to find someone who will give him the time to let his real personality shine.
To meet him, apply at: https://purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com/adoption-foster-application/?v=7516fd43adaa.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETY
Pepper is a gorgeous lady who is 6 years old. She is a simple kind of girl who is content doing her own thing. Pepper would like a nice cozy couch to share with her new family.
Slate is 3 years old and was found as a stray. He is a happy-go-lucky, playful and wonderful boy who is very outgoing. He loves attention from people of all ages and is fine with other dogs. Siate would do best in a home without cats. He isn’t a huge fan of toys, but is very food motivated. Slate walks well on a leash.
Visit www.echumanesociety.org to fill out an application. Call the shelter at 814-834-3247.
THE CALICO CAFE
Maddy is a little shy, but an extremely sweet boy. He has a very unique face and is a beautiful kitty.
Call 814-715-7660 or email thecalicocafepa@gmail.com.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCA
Willie is a 1-year-old handsome guy looking for his furever home.
Visit https://www.clearfieldcountyspca.org to apply.